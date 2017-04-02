Close

Kyodo News

April 2, 2017 17:37

  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  Korean

15:20 2 April 2017

Yoshinoya beef bowl chain to offer tuition loan perks to staff

TOKYO, April 2, Kyodo

Yoshinoya Holdings Co. is to offer tuition loans to part-time staff of its gyudon beef bowl franchises with the debt then waived if the employees work for the company for at least four years after finishing their studies.

The program is aimed at providing financial support to struggling young college students while securing manpower for the restaurant chain operator, Yoshinoya Co. Another proviso of the scheme is that the loan recipients work at a chain restaurant for at least three hours per week while studying.

Yoshinoya Holdings will solicit applicants from senior high school students working at its gyudon restaurants who are expected to advance to university in April 2018. The loans would be provided to up to 10 students each year.

