April 2, 2017 17:37

15:31 2 April 2017

Suu Kyi's party takes at least 7 of 12 seats in Myanmar by-elections

YANGON, April 2, Kyodo

Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy party won at least 7 of the 12 elections on Saturday for seats in parliament, and the military-backed party at least one, Myanmar's election commission said Sunday in releasing the first official results.

The commission is still working to verify the results for the other five seats. The by-elections were the first held since the government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi took power in 2016.

The by-elections were held to fill nine vacancies in the 440-seat lower house, and three vacancies in the 224-seat upper house of parliament.

