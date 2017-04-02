Close

Kyodo News

April 2, 2017

17:57 2 April 2017

Cherry blossoms burst into bloom across Tokyo, 2 days later than 2016

TOKYO, April 2, Kyodo

Cherry trees reached full bloom in central Tokyo on Sunday, a day earlier than normal but two days later than last year, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The weather agency said about 80 percent of the ubiquitous "someiyoshino" variety cherry trees at Yasukuni Shrine in central Tokyo were in bloom on Sunday morning.

The cherry blossoms' spectacular arrival had been delayed due to a cold snap in mid- to late-March but will be at their best during this week. The trees will come into full bloom in wide areas of eastern and western Japan, according to a forecast by commercial weather services.

In northern Japan, flowering will begin in early April in Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures while other northeastern prefectures will have to wait until mid-April. Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost island, will see blooming between late April and early May, according to the forecast.

==Kyodo

