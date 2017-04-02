Video Advisory (April 2) Fuji Heavy changes company name to popular car brand Subaru

The following is the latest available news video.

Fuji Heavy changes company name to popular car brand Subaru

-- Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. holds a ceremony at its headquarters in Tokyo on March 31, 2017, to mark the change of its corporate branding to Subaru Corp., its well known and popular automobile marque. The April 1 change comes as the company hopes to enhance its image and further boost sales as it marks 100 years since its founding.

==Kyodo