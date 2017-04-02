20:10 2 April 2017
Video Advisory (April 2) Fuji Heavy changes company name to popular car brand Subaru
TOKYO, April 2, Kyodo
-- Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. holds a ceremony at its headquarters in Tokyo on March 31, 2017, to mark the change of its corporate branding to Subaru Corp., its well known and popular automobile marque. The April 1 change comes as the company hopes to enhance its image and further boost sales as it marks 100 years since its founding.
(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_politics_economy/post_16109/)
==Kyodo