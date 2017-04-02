Close

Kyodo News

April 2, 2017 22:27

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

On April 9, this website will be completely redesigned and renewed. For existing subscribers, we will send new passwords by email before the launch.
In addition to launching a new site for subscribers, Kyodo News will start running Kyodo News Plus, an open-access site offering a selection of news, entertainment topics, blog entries by foreign residents of Japan and much more.

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

21:24 2 April 2017

Aquariums withdraw from body that bans dolphins caught in Taiji hunts

TOKYO, April 2, Kyodo

Two aquariums in Japan said Sunday they canceled their membership of the Japanese Association of Zoos and Aquariums due to the organization's decision to no longer allow the acquisition of dolphins caught in controversial drive hunts off the town of Taiji.

Enoshima Aquarium in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, and Shimonoseki Marine Science Museum Kaikyokan, in western Japan's Yamaguchi Prefecture, said they withdrew from JAZA on Friday last week because of opposition to the decision made in May 2015.

JAZA banned its members from acquiring Taiji dolphins after the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums urged the Japanese association not to take animals caught in the drive hunts amid international outcry that the practice is cruel. JAZA was threatened with expulsion from the global body.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 27 Mar 2017Meat traders go on indefinite strike in India
  2. 27 Mar 2017Meat traders go on indefinite strike in India
  3. 28 Mar 2017N. Korea's airline opens new route to Chinese city amid sanctions
  4. 28 Mar 2017Cambodia bans breast milk exports to U.S.
  5. 29 Mar 2017S. Korea approves N. Korea ice hockey team's entry

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete