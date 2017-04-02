Japan IT agency cautions businesses about fake e-mail scam

Japan's information technology agency has detailed a new cybercrime scheme aiming to swindle businesses of money via e-mails that appear to have been sent from partner companies, sources close to the matter said Sunday.

The Information-Technology Promotion Agency looked into four cases in which domestic companies' e-mail systems were compromised, a threat that has emerged on a global scale. Money was stolen in two cases, although the agency withheld the amount and the name of the companies.

According to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, about 22,000 such cases were reported in the United States and elsewhere between October 2013 and June 2016 causing a combined loss of about $3.1 billion. The average amount stolen in each case was approximately 16 million yen.