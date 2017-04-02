Close

Kyodo News

April 2, 2017 22:27

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

On April 9, this website will be completely redesigned and renewed. For existing subscribers, we will send new passwords by email before the launch.
In addition to launching a new site for subscribers, Kyodo News will start running Kyodo News Plus, an open-access site offering a selection of news, entertainment topics, blog entries by foreign residents of Japan and much more.

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

22:11 2 April 2017

Suu Kyi's ruling party wins majority in Myanmar by-elections

YANGON, April 2, Kyodo

Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy party won eight of the 12 elections on Saturday for seats in parliament, with the rest going to ethnic parties and the military-backed party, according to the final results announced Sunday by Myanmar's election commission.

The by-elections were the first held since the government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi took power in 2016. They were held to fill nine vacancies in the 440-seat lower house and three vacancies in the 224-seat upper house.

Suu Kyi's NLD won nearly 80 percent of the available seats in the 2015 general elections, securing an outright majority of 390 of the 664 seats in parliament, allowing it to form the first genuine civilian government in Myanmar after more than 50 years of military rule.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 27 Mar 2017Meat traders go on indefinite strike in India
  2. 27 Mar 2017Meat traders go on indefinite strike in India
  3. 28 Mar 2017N. Korea's airline opens new route to Chinese city amid sanctions
  4. 28 Mar 2017Cambodia bans breast milk exports to U.S.
  5. 29 Mar 2017S. Korea approves N. Korea ice hockey team's entry

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete