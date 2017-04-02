Suu Kyi's ruling party wins majority in Myanmar by-elections

Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy party won eight of the 12 elections on Saturday for seats in parliament, with the rest going to ethnic parties and the military-backed party, according to the final results announced Sunday by Myanmar's election commission.

The by-elections were the first held since the government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi took power in 2016. They were held to fill nine vacancies in the 440-seat lower house and three vacancies in the 224-seat upper house.

Suu Kyi's NLD won nearly 80 percent of the available seats in the 2015 general elections, securing an outright majority of 390 of the 664 seats in parliament, allowing it to form the first genuine civilian government in Myanmar after more than 50 years of military rule.