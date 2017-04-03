06:04 3 April 2017
Japan, China to mull Abe-Xi talks at high-level meeting this week
TOKYO, April 3, Kyodo
Japan and China are arranging a meeting of senior foreign affairs officials in Tokyo this week with an eye to realizing talks between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Xi Jinping in July, diplomatic sources said Sunday.
Behind the move is Tokyo's desire to go hand-in-hand with Beijing in arresting North Korea's nuclear and missile development, which it believes has reached "a new level of threat," the sources told Kyodo News.
Kong Xuanyou, China's assistant foreign minister who is considered a major candidate to be the next ambassador to Japan, is expected to visit Tokyo and meet Takeo Akiba, deputy foreign minister for political affairs, they said.
