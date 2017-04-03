Japan, China to mull Abe-Xi talks at high-level meeting this week

Japanese and Chinese senior foreign affairs officials will meet in Tokyo this week, the Foreign Ministry said Monday, with an eye to realizing talks between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Xi Jinping in July.

Behind the move is Tokyo's desire to go hand-in-hand with Beijing in arresting North Korea's nuclear and missile development, which it believes has reached "a new level of threat," diplomatic sources told Kyodo News.

Kong Xuanyou, China's assistant foreign minister who is considered a major candidate to be the next ambassador to Japan, will visit Japan from Monday to Wednesday and meet Takeo Akiba, deputy foreign minister for political affairs, the ministry said.