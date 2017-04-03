11:39 3 April 2017
Tokyo stocks rebound in morning after improving BOJ Tankan survey
TOKYO, April 3, Kyodo
Tokyo stocks bounced back Monday morning after a Bank of Japan Tankan survey released ahead of the opening bell showed improving sentiment among major Japanese businesses.
The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 68.11 points, or 0.36 percent, from Friday to 18,977.37. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 4.38 points, or 0.29 percent, to 1,516.98.
Gainers were led by food, service, and fishery, agriculture and forestry issues.
