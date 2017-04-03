S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold exercise to counter N. Korea submarines

South Korea will join the United States and Japan in a combined naval exercise for three days from Monday to better cope with North Korea's growing submarine threats, the Defense Ministry said.

The exercise, to be held in waters between Japan and South Korea near South Korea's southern Jeju Island, will be the first under an agreement made among the three countries in a security meeting last December, ministry spokesman Moon Sang Gyun said during a press briefing.

"The exercise has been designed to demonstrate (the three countries') strong resolve to respond to North Korea's escalating nuclear and missile threats, including its advancing capabilities of sea-launched ballistic missiles," he said.