Japan business sentiment improves at slower than expected pace: Tankan

Business sentiment among large Japanese manufacturers improved at a slower pace than expected in March from three months earlier, despite a weaker yen bolstering the country's export-oriented economy, the Bank of Japan's Tankan survey showed Monday.

The key index measuring confidence among major companies in the auto, electronics, and other manufacturing sectors stood at plus 12, up 2 points from the December survey, logging the highest level since December 2015. But the result was weaker than the average market forecast of plus 15 in a Kyodo News poll.

Analysts say the latest survey suggests many Japanese firms remain skeptical about whether the business environment will continue recuperating, given that the outlook for the U.S. and European economies is uncertain.