Close

Kyodo News

April 3, 2017 16:24

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

On April 9, this website will be completely redesigned and renewed. For existing subscribers, we will send new passwords by email before the launch.
In addition to launching a new site for subscribers, Kyodo News will start running Kyodo News Plus, an open-access site offering a selection of news, entertainment topics, blog entries by foreign residents of Japan and much more.

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:43 3 April 2017

Some 890,000 new recruits in Japan mark 1st day at work

TOKYO, April 3, Kyodo

An estimated 890,000 new recruits at companies, public offices and other organizations across Japan marked their first day at work Monday, the first business day of the country's new fiscal year.

Job availability for graduates has continued to improve over the past several years, with 90.6 percent of those slated to graduate from universities before April having found jobs as of Feb. 1 while 94 percent of job-seeking high school seniors had found jobs as of the end of January, according to the labor ministry.

Labor shortages are particularly pronounced in the construction and distribution industries.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Toyota welcomes new employees
  • Toyota holds welcome ceremony for new employees
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 28 Mar 2017N. Korea's airline opens new route to Chinese city amid sanctions
  2. 28 Mar 2017Cambodia bans breast milk exports to U.S.
  3. 29 Mar 2017S. Korea approves N. Korea ice hockey team's entry
  4. 1 Apr 2017U.S. sanctions N. Koreans for ties with weapons, banks
  5. 31 Mar 2017Malaysia agrees to hand over Kim Jong Nam's body to N. Korea

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete