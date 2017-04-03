Baseball: Tanaka gives up 7 runs, tagged with loss in season opener

New York Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka could not last three innings as he gave up seven runs and was tagged with the loss in his team's 7-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Rays as the major leagues' regular season got under way Sunday.

Tanaka (0-1), the first Japanese hurler to start in a season opener in the majors for three straight years, yielded eight hits including two home runs and walked two while striking out three in 2-2/3 innings at Tropicana Field in Florida.

The seven earned runs for the 28-year-old, who has yet to win on Opening Day, was his worst record in four years in Major League Baseball, while the Yankees lost its season opener for six consecutive years.

"I really couldn't do anything today. It's very frustrating," said Tanaka, who had six wins against no losses in eight games against the Rays until last season. "Things went a bit wrong after I gave up hits to the first two batters."

In the bottom of the first, Tampa Bay leadoff man Corey Dickerson singled to center and next-up Kevin Kiermaier doubled to left before Evan Longoria sent Dickerson home with a sacrifice fly to score the first of the Rays' three runs in the inning.

"To be honest, I can't quite accept this (outcome) yet," said Tanaka, who had a 0.38 ERA in six games during the preseason. "I want to switch my mindset and go into my next game in good form."

At Busch Stadium in Missouri, Koji Uehara, who joined World Series champion the Chicago Cubs in the offseason, yielded one walk and one hit but did not allow the St. Louis Cardinals to score during one inning of relief. The Cubs lost the game 4-3.

