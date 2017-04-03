Video Advisory (April 3) Cherry blossoms burst into bloom across Tokyo, 2 days later than 2016

The following is the latest available news video.

Cherry blossoms burst into bloom across Tokyo, 2 days later than 2016

-- Cherry trees reached full bloom in central Tokyo on April 2, 2017, a day earlier than normal but two days later than last year, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The weather agency said about 80 percent of the ubiquitous "someiyoshino" variety cherry trees at Yasukuni Shrine in central Tokyo were in bloom.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_16115/)

==Kyodo