TEPCO's newly appointed president vows reform to revive business

The newly appointed president of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said Monday he will push through reforms to put business back on track, while fulfilling the responsibility over the disaster at its nuclear power plant in Fukushima Prefecture in 2011.

"We will carry out reforms and contribute to the development of the energy industry. We will also work to reconstruct our business to meet the expectations of the people of Fukushima and our customers," Tomoaki Kobayakawa said in a press conference also attended by current President Naomi Hirose, who has served in the post since 2012 and will be replaced by Kobayakawa in June.

TEPCO has decided to revamp its top management to seek a breakthrough in its stalling turnaround plan, with massive costs stemming from the disaster at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear complex continuing to weigh heavily on the company.