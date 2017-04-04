U.S. House OKs bill to relist N. Korea as terror sponsor state

The U.S. House of Representatives on Monday passed a bill that urges the State Department to relist North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism.

The lower chamber of Congress also adopted a resolution condemning North Korea's efforts to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.

The votes at a House plenary session gave a boost to President Donald Trump, who has vowed to increase pressure on Pyongyang over its development of ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons.