08:55 4 April 2017
U.S. House OKs bill to relist N. Korea as terror sponsor state
WASHINGTON, April 3, Kyodo
The U.S. House of Representatives on Monday passed a bill that urges the State Department to relist North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism.
The lower chamber of Congress also adopted a resolution condemning North Korea's efforts to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.
The votes at a House plenary session gave a boost to President Donald Trump, who has vowed to increase pressure on Pyongyang over its development of ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons.
