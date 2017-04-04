Senior Japan, China diplomats meet, eye Abe-Xi meeting

Senior diplomats from Japan and China began a meeting Tuesday with an eye to making a reality July talks between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Xi Jinping.

Kong Xuanyou, China's assistant foreign minister who is considered one of the main candidates to be the next ambassador to Japan, and Takeo Akiba, Japan's deputy foreign minister for political affairs, are also expected to discuss responses to North Korea's nuclear and missile development in their talks in Tokyo.

Japan hopes to coordinate with China, North Korea's main economic and diplomatic benefactor, in dealing with the reclusive country, which has carried out five nuclear tests along with numerous ballistic missile tests since 2006.