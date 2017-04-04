10:18 4 April 2017
Olympics: Japan approves security plan for 2020 Games
TOKYO, April 4, Kyodo
The Japanese government approved Tuesday a security strategy for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo, centering on the establishment of a 24-hour coordination center.
The security plan also includes a provision for strengthening aerial surveillance over the venues and athletes' village.
"The safe and smooth preparation and running of the games are important responsibilities of the government," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a meeting of the Olympic and Paralympic task force.
