Law to improve foreign trainees' work environment to take effect Nov.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet decided Tuesday to enforce on Nov. 1 a law designed to enhance the supervision of companies and farmers that accept foreigners working under a government trainee program.

The law, which provides for penalties if employers abuse foreign trainees' human rights, was crafted in response to reports of harsh working conditions under the Technical Intern Training Program, including illegally long work hours and nonpayment of wages.

Japan introduced the training program for foreigners in 1993 with the aim of transferring skills to developing countries. But the training scheme has faced criticism at home and abroad as being a cover for importing cheap labor.