U.S. to chair rare ministerial UNSC meeting on N. Korea's nukes

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley on Monday announced that U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will come to the United Nations later this month and chair a ministerial meeting of the Security Council on restricting North Korea's nuclear activities.

The April 28 meeting will be an important follow-up to this week's talks in Florida between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at which the pair is scheduled to tackle sticky issues, such as trade and North Korea.

It is rare for the U.N. Security Council to hold a ministerial meeting focused on Pyongyang's nuclear program, a top priority of the Trump administration.