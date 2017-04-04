Video Advisory (April 4) S. Korea, U.S. conduct joint drill

The following is the latest available news video.

S. Korea, U.S. conduct joint drill

-- South Korean and U.S. forces on April 2, 2017, opened to the media a joint exercise they are conducting in a southeastern coastal area of South Korea to simulate a landing in North Korea. Around 8,000 personnel have joined the drill through April 5.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_politics_economy/post_16116/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo