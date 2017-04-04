12:36 4 April 2017
S. Korea's ousted president Park questioned at detention center
SEOUL, April 4, Kyodo
South Korea's state prosecutors on Tuesday questioned ousted President Park Geun Hye for the first time since her arrest last Friday over the corruption and abuse-of-power scandal that ended her presidency.
The prosecutors arrived at the Seoul Detention Center on the outskirts of Seoul around 9:20 a.m. for the questioning of the former leader, now confined in a solitary cell. Facing 13 charges including bribery, Park has denied all the allegations against her.
The prosecutors are widely expected to indict Park by mid-April after questioning her several times.
