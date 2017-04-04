Central Asian man emerges as suspect in St. Petersburg metro blast

A man from Central Asia has emerged as the main suspect in the explosion that killed at least 11 people and injured 51 others in the St. Petersburg subway system on Monday, Russian media reported.

Russian investigators say the blast was a terror attack and that a single man is believed to have carried out a suicide bombing.

Interfax news agency said the suspect is a 23-year-old man, while other reports said the suspect had links to dissidents in Syria where Russia has been involved in a bombing campaign to eliminate Islamic State forces, citing an investigative source.