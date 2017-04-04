Close

Kyodo News

April 4, 2017 15:17

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

On April 9, this website will be completely redesigned and renewed. For existing subscribers, we will send new passwords by email before the launch.
In addition to launching a new site for subscribers, Kyodo News will start running Kyodo News Plus, an open-access site offering a selection of news, entertainment topics, blog entries by foreign residents of Japan and much more.

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:54 4 April 2017

Central Asian man emerges as suspect in St. Petersburg metro blast

MOSCOW, April 4, Kyodo

A man from Central Asia has emerged as the main suspect in the explosion that killed at least 11 people and injured 51 others in the St. Petersburg subway system on Monday, Russian media reported.

Russian investigators say the blast was a terror attack and that a single man is believed to have carried out a suicide bombing.

Interfax news agency said the suspect is a 23-year-old man, while other reports said the suspect had links to dissidents in Syria where Russia has been involved in a bombing campaign to eliminate Islamic State forces, citing an investigative source.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 29 Mar 2017S. Korea approves N. Korea ice hockey team's entry
  2. 1 Apr 2017U.S. sanctions N. Koreans for ties with weapons, banks
  3. 31 Mar 2017Malaysia agrees to hand over Kim Jong Nam's body to N. Korea
  4. 30 Mar 2017Malaysia agrees to hand over Kim Jong Nam's body to N. Korea
  5. 31 Mar 2017Gov't eyes making pachinko less rewarding to tackle addiction

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete