Kyodo News

April 4, 2017 15:17

13:52 4 April 2017

SNAPSHOT: Ainu trying to hand down cultures for generations

SAPPORO, Japan, April 4, Kyodo

Twenty years have passed since the Sapporo District Court judicially recognized the Ainu as an indigenous people for the first time.

In its March 1997 ruling over a lawsuit, in which two Ainu men argued the construction of a dam in their Nibutani residential area on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido affected their cultural tradition, the court condemned authorities, ruling they had understated the plaintiffs' right to enjoy their indigenous culture.

One of the plaintiffs -- the first Ainu parliamentarian Shigeru Kayano -- has already died, but the other plaintiff Koichi Kaizawa and Kayano's son, Shiro, are still making efforts to repossess their indigenous rights.

Kaizawa, whose late father Tadashi was a friend of Shigeru Kayano, has bought mountain forest areas and replanted trees to replace those that were cut down in the process of development, while Shiro Kayano teaches the Ainu language to local people, including children.

The language has enabled the Ainu to hand down their identity and knowledge for generations, and "we need to determine by ourselves how to continue the pursuit," Kayano said.

==Kyodo

