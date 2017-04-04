Baseball: Darvish hit for 4 runs, gets no decision in Rangers' opening loss

Lackluster Texas right-hander Yu Darvish left the mound with his team leading in the seventh inning but did not figure in the decision as the Rangers eventually lost their season opener 8-5 to the Cleveland Indians on Monday.

Darvish, named to start opening day for the first time in his six-year major league career, gave up four earned runs on four hits, five walks and two wild pitches while striking out four over 6-1/3 innings.

He was relieved by Matt Bush after throwing his second wild pitch that scored Abraham Almonte from third, bringing the Indians within one at 5-4.