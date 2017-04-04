Senior Japan, China diplomats meet to prepare Abe-Xi meeting

Senior diplomats from Japan and China, who met Tuesday to prepare for possible talks between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Xi Jinping in July, agreed to improve bilateral ties to realize them, a Japanese Foreign Ministry source said.

Takeo Akiba, Japan's deputy foreign minister for political affairs, and Kong Xuanyou, China's assistant foreign minister, also agreed to coordinate responses to North Korea's nuclear and missile development in their talks in Tokyo.

Tokyo hopes to defuse tensions with Beijing over the Japanese-controlled, Chinese-claimed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea and arrange a possible meeting between Abe and Xi on the margins of a summit of the Group of 20 economies in Hamburg, Germany on July 7-8.