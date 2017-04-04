Close

April 4, 2017 21:46

20:05 4 April 2017

Recalled Japan ambassador heads back to S. Korea

TOKYO, April 4, Kyodo

Japan's ambassador to South Korea left Tokyo on Tuesday evening to return to his post, after being recalled in January in protest at the erection of a statue in Busan symbolizing Korean women forced to work in wartime Japanese military brothels.

Yasumasa Nagamine's return comes despite the lack of progress in the row over the erection of the statue, which Tokyo sees as contravening a bilateral deal to settle the issue of "comfort women."

"I want to exert every effort in dealing with the present challenges as the ambassador to South Korea," Nagamine told reporters after meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He declined to give details about the instructions he received from the premier.

