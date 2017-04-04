Baseball: Eagles down Hawks in battle of PL unbeatens

Eigoro Mogi's three-run homer off World Baseball Classic sensation Kodai Senga iced the game for the Rakuten Eagles in a 7-1 win over the SoftBank Hawks.

Before a late afternoon crowd of 26,162 in Tuesday's Eagles' home opener at Kobo Park Miyagi, the Pacific League's two unbeaten teams and a pair of WBC pitchers went head to head, but Rakuten's Takahiro Norimoto (1-0) got the better of that duel, allowing a run in six innings to earn the win.

"I was just thinking about winning," Norimoto said. "I wanted to go a little longer but I was able to pitch out of trouble. Our batters are really playing with a lot of heart. Senga was really good at the start but our guys kept battling."

Norimoto, who has led the Pacific League in strikeouts the past three seasons, got out of jams in the first and second innings with swinging strikeouts before finally retiring the side in order in the third.

By contrast, Senga, Japan's only member of the WBC's all-tournament team, didn't allow a hit until Kazuya Fujita led off the third with a single and scored from third on a wild pitch. He broke for the plate the instant it bounced and scored despite a good effort from catcher Takuya Kai to corral it near the plate.

The Eagles, however, broke the bank in the fourth, starting from a one-out Ginji Akaminai single and a two-out Ryo Hijirisawa triple. A walk and a single by Motohiro Shima made it 3-0, and brought Mogi to the plate.

"I hit it pretty well and thought it would get out," said Mogi of his second homer of the young season. "It's not really my style, but I have been able to put good swings on some fat pitches. To be honest, I'm not in the best form, but I'll keep working on it."

Carlos Peguero, who hit two massive game-breaking homers in the Eagles' opening series, followed with a walk, went to third on a single and scored on a wild pitch.

"We never won four straight all last year. It feels good to come home, especially when so many fans came out on such a cold day," Eagles manager Masataka Nashida said.

Norimoto allowed five hits and three walks, while striking out eight. The Hawks' only run came in a chaotic sixth, when the Eagles lost veteran catcher Shima.

With one out and two on, the follow through on a big swing by Alfredo Despaigne caught Shima behind the neck and he had to be stretchered off the field. He was replaced by Toru Hosokawa, who left the Hawks for the Eagles in the offseason.

After a wild pitch and a walk, Akira Nakamura delivered a sacrifice fly. The Hawks reloaded the bases with a walk but were unable to make a game of it.

Senga (0-1) surrendered six hits and four walks, while striking out four.

