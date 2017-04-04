Kyrgyz-born Russian emerges as suspect in St. Petersburg metro blast

A Kyrgyz-born Russian man has emerged as the main suspect in an explosion that killed at least 14 people and injured 51 others in the St. Petersburg subway system, Russian media reported Tuesday, citing the Central Asian nation's security committee spokesman.

Russian investigators say the blast was a terror attack and that a single man is believed to have carried out a suicide bombing.

The investigators have found remains of the suicide bomber whose identity has been established but not disclosed, the Russian Investigative Committee official was quoted as telling Tass news agency.