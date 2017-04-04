Reconstruction minister lashes out over remaining Fukushima evacuees

Japan's disaster reconstruction minister said Tuesday displaced people yet to return to areas of Fukushima Prefecture deemed safe to live in are "responsible for themselves," before snapping at the reporter whose question prompted the remark.

Masahiro Imamura made the comment at a press conference explaining the government's efforts for the reconstruction of areas hit by the March 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster.

Housing subsidies ran out last month for those who had left areas other than government-designated zones around the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.