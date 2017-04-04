Close

Kyodo News

April 4, 2017 21:46

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

On April 9, this website will be completely redesigned and renewed. For existing subscribers, we will send new passwords by email before the launch.
In addition to launching a new site for subscribers, Kyodo News will start running Kyodo News Plus, an open-access site offering a selection of news, entertainment topics, blog entries by foreign residents of Japan and much more.

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

20:36 4 April 2017

Reconstruction minister lashes out over remaining Fukushima evacuees

TOKYO, April 4, Kyodo

Japan's disaster reconstruction minister said Tuesday displaced people yet to return to areas of Fukushima Prefecture deemed safe to live in are "responsible for themselves," before snapping at the reporter whose question prompted the remark.

Masahiro Imamura made the comment at a press conference explaining the government's efforts for the reconstruction of areas hit by the March 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster.

Housing subsidies ran out last month for those who had left areas other than government-designated zones around the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 29 Mar 2017S. Korea approves N. Korea ice hockey team's entry
  2. 1 Apr 2017U.S. sanctions N. Koreans for ties with weapons, banks
  3. 31 Mar 2017Malaysia agrees to hand over Kim Jong Nam's body to N. Korea
  4. 30 Mar 2017Malaysia agrees to hand over Kim Jong Nam's body to N. Korea
  5. 31 Mar 2017Gov't eyes making pachinko less rewarding to tackle addiction

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete