Toshiba struggles to gain auditor OK for earnings ahead of deadline

Toshiba Corp. is struggling to gain approval for finalizing its earnings from its auditor ahead of the deadline next week, a move that raises the risks of a third delay in the release of its results and delisting from the Tokyo bourse, sources close to the matter said Tuesday.

The move comes as Toshiba has already postponed the release of its April to December earnings twice, citing the need for more time to look into an accounting problem at U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co., which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week.

Its U.S. auditor continues to investigate whether "inappropriate pressure" exerted by the top management at the unit to minimize losses has affected results in the current and past fiscal years.