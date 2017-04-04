FOCUS: Japan's envoy stand-off with S. Korea yields only loss of face

Japan's ambassador to South Korea returned to his post in Seoul on Tuesday, nearly four months after he was brought home in protest over the installation of a statue commemorating women forced to work in Japanese wartime military brothels.

By sending Yasumasa Nagamine back to his post, the Japanese government appeared to accept that the recall failed to dent South Korea's resolve not to remove the "comfort women" statue outside Japan's consulate in the southern city of Busan and an older one near its embassy in Seoul.

If Japan refused to back down on the statue issue, it risked souring relations from the outset with South Korea's next president, who will be chosen in a May 9 election to replace disgraced former leader Park Geun Hye.