22:24 4 April 2017
Baseball: Eagles down Hawks in battle of PL unbeatens
SENDAI, April 4, Kyodo
Eigoro Mogi's three-run homer off World Baseball Classic sensation Kodai Senga iced the game for the Rakuten Eagles in a 7-1 win over the SoftBank Hawks.
Before a late afternoon crowd of 26,162 in Tuesday's Eagles' home opener at Kobo Park Miyagi, the Pacific League's two unbeaten teams and a pair of WBC pitchers went head to head, but Rakuten's Takahiro Norimoto (1-0) got the better of that duel, allowing a run in six innings to earn the win.
"I was just thinking about winning," Norimoto said. "I wanted to go a little longer but I was able to pitch out of trouble. Our batters are really playing with a lot of heart. Senga was really good at the start but our guys kept battling."
