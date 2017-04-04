22:44 4 April 2017
Iran sees Japan as aircraft supplier despite new deal with Boeing
By Mohammad Gharebag
TEHRAN, April 4, Kyodo
Iran's Aseman Airlines said Tuesday that negotiations with Japan's Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. on the purchase of passenger jets are still ongoing despite its having signed a new agreement with Boeing Co. on the purchase of 30 planes.
"Having contracts with Boeing or any other aircraft maker doesn't mean that we have given up negotiations for purchasing MRJ," Aseman spokesman Amir Reza Mostafavi told Kyodo News after the agreement with Boeing was signed earlier in the day in Tehran.
He was referring to negotiations with Mitsubishi Aircraft on the purchase of Mitsubishi Regional Jet aircraft.
