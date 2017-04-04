Close

Kyodo News

April 4, 2017 23:41

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

On April 9, this website will be completely redesigned and renewed. For existing subscribers, we will send new passwords by email before the launch.
In addition to launching a new site for subscribers, Kyodo News will start running Kyodo News Plus, an open-access site offering a selection of news, entertainment topics, blog entries by foreign residents of Japan and much more.

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

22:44 4 April 2017

Iran sees Japan as aircraft supplier despite new deal with Boeing

By Mohammad Gharebag
TEHRAN, April 4, Kyodo

Iran's Aseman Airlines said Tuesday that negotiations with Japan's Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. on the purchase of passenger jets are still ongoing despite its having signed a new agreement with Boeing Co. on the purchase of 30 planes.

"Having contracts with Boeing or any other aircraft maker doesn't mean that we have given up negotiations for purchasing MRJ," Aseman spokesman Amir Reza Mostafavi told Kyodo News after the agreement with Boeing was signed earlier in the day in Tehran.

He was referring to negotiations with Mitsubishi Aircraft on the purchase of Mitsubishi Regional Jet aircraft.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 29 Mar 2017S. Korea approves N. Korea ice hockey team's entry
  2. 1 Apr 2017U.S. sanctions N. Koreans for ties with weapons, banks
  3. 31 Mar 2017Malaysia agrees to hand over Kim Jong Nam's body to N. Korea
  4. 30 Mar 2017Malaysia agrees to hand over Kim Jong Nam's body to N. Korea
  5. 31 Mar 2017Gov't eyes making pachinko less rewarding to tackle addiction

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete