Recalled Japan ambassador returns to S. Korea

Japan's ambassador to South Korea returned to Seoul on Tuesday evening for the first time in three months, after being recalled in January in protest at the erection of a statue in Busan symbolizing Korean women forced to work in wartime Japanese military brothels.

Yasumasa Nagamine's return comes despite the lack of progress in the row over the erection of the statue, which Tokyo sees as contravening a bilateral deal to settle the issue of "comfort women."

"It's extremely important for Japan and South Korea to cooperate with each other in addressing the issue of North Korea and other issues," Nagamine told reporters upon arriving at Seoul's Gimpo airport, adding he will meet with South Korean officials and call on them to implement the comfort women deal.