N. Korea fires projectile into Sea of Japan: Yonhap

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile suspected to be a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, Yonhap News said, quoting South Korea's military.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said that North Korea "fired an unidentified projectile from Simpo, South Hamgyeong Province, into the East Sea," the report said. South Korea calls the Sea of Japan the East Sea.

A Japanese Defense Ministry official said that Pyongyang apparently fired a ballistic missile.