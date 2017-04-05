09:06 5 April 2017
Trump-Xi talks on N. Korea will be test for U.S.-China relations
WASHINGTON, April 4, Kyodo
U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss ways to curb North Korea's nuclear and missile programs during their first meeting later this week in what a senior White House official said Tuesday will be a test for the U.S.-China relationship.
"We would like to work on North Korea together," the official said as he briefed reporters about the two-day meeting starting Thursday in Florida. "This is in some ways a test of the relationship."
Since Trump took office on Jan. 20, North Korea has fired a series of ballistic missiles in what experts see as a testing of the new U.S. leader's policy toward the country.
