10:38 5 April 2017
N. Korea fires ballistic missile ahead of Xi-Trump talks
TOKYO/SEOUL, April 5, Kyodo
North Korea fired a ballistic missile that fell into the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, as China and the United States prepare for a meeting of their presidents later this week.
The missile was launched from North Korea's east coast around 6:42 a.m. and flew tens of kilometers, Japan's top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga told reporters.
The U.S. Pacific Command said the missile from a land-based facility near Sinpo, South Hamgyong Province, entered the Sea of Japan at 6:51 a.m., adding that initial assessments show it was a KN-15 medium-range ballistic missile.
