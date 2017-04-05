S. Korea condemns N. Korea's missile launch

South Korea's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday strongly condemned North Korea's latest missile launch, criticizing it as "an outright challenge to U.N. Security Council resolutions and an act to threaten the peace and security of the entire international community, as well as the Korean Peninsula."

The North should "realize these reckless provocations, along with the assassination of Kim Jong Nam by using a chemical weapon, will only strengthen the international community's resolve to impose sanctions and punitive measures and thus quicken the pace of its self-destruction," the ministry said in a statement.

South Korea will continue to cooperate closely with the international community, centered around the U.N. Security Council, in responding to the North's provocations, it said.