11:04 5 April 2017
Scandal-hit Moritomo Gakuen sued for alleged unpaid construction cost
OSAKA, April 5, Kyodo
Moritomo Gakuen, a nationalist school operator at the center of a political scandal over its bargain-price purchase of state property, was sued Wednesday for allegedly not fully paying bills for building a new elementary school at the site.
Fujiwara Kogyo, an Osaka-based construction company, filed a lawsuit with the Osaka District Court demanding Moritomo Gakuen pay about 400 million yen ($3.6 million). It claims the operator paid only 460 million yen out of the total contract price of 1.94 billion yen.
Moritomo Gakuen bought an 8,770-square-meter plot of state land in the western city of Toyonaka in Osaka last June for a price over 800 million cheaper than its appraisal value. The government explained the price reflects the cost of removing waste found under the ground at the site.
