Video Advisory (April 5) Centipede robot shows natural moves

Centipede robot shows natural moves

-- A joint team of researchers from Osaka University, Okayama University of Science and Tohoku University has developed a centipede-like robot. Although it is not equipped with high-quality censors and computers, the 1.3-meter robot, named i-CentiPot, can move naturally and maneuver around barriers. Osaka University Professor Koichi Osuka said the robot is just like creatures that show signs of intelligence even though they do not have brains or nerves.

