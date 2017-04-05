Malaysia keen to learn about nuclear power from Japan

Malaysia wants to learn from Japan about atomic energy, including about its efforts to restore lost public confidence stemming from the Fukushima nuclear accident, before deciding whether to build a nuclear power plant in the country, according to Malaysian government officials.

Two weeks ago, a total of 25 Malaysian delegates, including representatives from several ministries, participated in a program on public understanding of nuclear power in the country, assisted by the Center for International Cooperation of the Japan Atomic Industrial Forum, a nonprofit organization promoting peaceful use of atomic energy.

The views and support of the general public are key concerns for the Malaysian government to venture into the use of any new energy source, including nuclear power, according to Mohd Zamzam Jaafar, chief executive of Malaysia Nuclear Power Corp.