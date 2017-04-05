Close

Kyodo News

April 5, 2017 14:59

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

On April 9, this website will be completely redesigned and renewed. For existing subscribers, we will send new passwords by email before the launch.
In addition to launching a new site for subscribers, Kyodo News will start running Kyodo News Plus, an open-access site offering a selection of news, entertainment topics, blog entries by foreign residents of Japan and much more.

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:05 5 April 2017

Malaysia keen to learn about nuclear power from Japan

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5, Kyodo

Malaysia wants to learn from Japan about atomic energy, including about its efforts to restore lost public confidence stemming from the Fukushima nuclear accident, before deciding whether to build a nuclear power plant in the country, according to Malaysian government officials.

Two weeks ago, a total of 25 Malaysian delegates, including representatives from several ministries, participated in a program on public understanding of nuclear power in the country, assisted by the Center for International Cooperation of the Japan Atomic Industrial Forum, a nonprofit organization promoting peaceful use of atomic energy.

The views and support of the general public are key concerns for the Malaysian government to venture into the use of any new energy source, including nuclear power, according to Mohd Zamzam Jaafar, chief executive of Malaysia Nuclear Power Corp.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 1 Apr 2017U.S. sanctions N. Koreans for ties with weapons, banks
  2. 31 Mar 2017Malaysia agrees to hand over Kim Jong Nam's body to N. Korea
  3. 31 Mar 2017Gov't eyes making pachinko less rewarding to tackle addiction
  4. 30 Mar 2017Malaysia agrees to hand over Kim Jong Nam's body to N. Korea
  5. 31 Mar 20172 Chinese supporters of H.K. "Occupy" protest sent to prison

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete