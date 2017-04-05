Close

Kyodo News

April 5, 2017 15:00

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

On April 9, this website will be completely redesigned and renewed. For existing subscribers, we will send new passwords by email before the launch.
In addition to launching a new site for subscribers, Kyodo News will start running Kyodo News Plus, an open-access site offering a selection of news, entertainment topics, blog entries by foreign residents of Japan and much more.

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:08 5 April 2017

Tokyo Disneyland breaks ground for "Beauty and The Beast" area

CHIBA, Japan, April 5, Kyodo

Oriental Land Co., operator of the Tokyo Disney Resort, held on Wednesday a groundbreaking ceremony for an area featuring "Beauty and the Beast" and other fresh attractions set to open in the spring of 2020.

The company is expected to devote some 75 billion yen ($677 million) into the development project, the largest sum it has spent since opening the Disneyland park in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, in 1983.

The project will cover a total of some 4.7 hectares of land and will feature an attraction based on the beast's castle and a theater, it said.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 1 Apr 2017U.S. sanctions N. Koreans for ties with weapons, banks
  2. 31 Mar 2017Malaysia agrees to hand over Kim Jong Nam's body to N. Korea
  3. 31 Mar 2017Gov't eyes making pachinko less rewarding to tackle addiction
  4. 30 Mar 2017Malaysia agrees to hand over Kim Jong Nam's body to N. Korea
  5. 31 Mar 20172 Chinese supporters of H.K. "Occupy" protest sent to prison

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete