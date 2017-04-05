Tokyo Disneyland breaks ground for "Beauty and The Beast" area

Oriental Land Co., operator of the Tokyo Disney Resort, held on Wednesday a groundbreaking ceremony for an area featuring "Beauty and the Beast" and other fresh attractions set to open in the spring of 2020.

The company is expected to devote some 75 billion yen ($677 million) into the development project, the largest sum it has spent since opening the Disneyland park in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, in 1983.

The project will cover a total of some 4.7 hectares of land and will feature an attraction based on the beast's castle and a theater, it said.

==Kyodo