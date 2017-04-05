Soccer: In-form Kagawa strikes 1st goal of season for Dortmund

Shinji Kagawa continued his late season surge by opening his 2016-17 account with a goal and an assist in Borussia Dortmund's 3-0 win over Hamburg SV on Tuesday.

It was better late than never for the Japan midfielder, who, with just seven games left in the Bundesliga, struck his first goal of the campaign in the 81st minute to put the hosts up 2-0.

Two minutes into injury time, Kagawa set up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to lock up the three points in the vault. Kagawa also won a free kick in the 13th minute that Gonzalo Castro converted to open the scoring.