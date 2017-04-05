Close

April 5, 2017 14:59

14:18 5 April 2017

Scandal-hit Moritomo Gakuen sued for alleged unpaid construction cost

OSAKA, April 5, Kyodo

Moritomo Gakuen, a nationalist school operator at the center of a political scandal connected to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over its bargain-price purchase of state property, was sued Wednesday for allegedly not fully paying bills for building a new elementary school at the site.

Fujiwara Kogyo, an Osaka-based construction company, filed a lawsuit with the Osaka District Court demanding Moritomo Gakuen pay about 400 million yen ($3.6 million) that is past the due date of March 31. The total unpaid amount exceeds 1.6 billion yen, the firm said.

Moritomo Gakuen bought an 8,770-square-meter plot of state land in the western city of Toyonaka in Osaka last June for a price more than 800 million yen less than its appraisal value to build the school. The government said the price reflects the cost of removing waste found under the ground at the site.

  • Scandal-hit school operator sued for unpaid construction cost
