Japan condemns N. Korea missile, braces for further action

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe condemned Wednesday North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch and signaled Tokyo will remain on alert for further provocative acts.

"(The launch) is a grave provocative action from a security standpoint, clearly violates U.N. Security Council resolutions and simply cannot be tolerated," Abe told reporters, adding there is "a sufficient possibility" of further provocation.

North Korea is believed to be preparing for a sixth nuclear test or an intercontinental ballistic missile test.