N. Korea fires ballistic missile ahead of Trump-Xi talks

North Korea launched a ballistic missile Wednesday that fell into the Sea of Japan, at a time when China and the United States are preparing for a meeting of their presidents later this week.

The missile, apparently a new medium-range type, was launched from North Korea's eastern coastal city of Sinpo, South Hamgyong Province, toward the northeast around 6:42 a.m. and flew about 60 kilometers, Japanese, U.S. and South Korean officials said.

The U.S. Pacific Command said the missile from a land-based facility near the North Korean city entered the Sea of Japan at 6:51 a.m., adding that initial assessments show it was a "KN-15 medium-range ballistic missile."