Hitachi applies for nuclear plant construction in Britain

Hitachi Ltd. said Wednesday it has applied for a site license to construct and operate nuclear power plants in Britain, aiming for the start of operation from the first half of the 2020s.

Horizon Nuclear Power Ltd., Hitachi's British nuclear unit which was purchased from a major German utility in 2012, will oversee the construction of two advanced boiling water reactors on the Isle of Anglesey in Wales. The company hopes to start construction in the latter half of 2019 after obtaining permission from British authorities following their assessments.

Hitachi's announcement comes at a time when Japan's nuclear industry is facing significant challenges.