April 5, 2017 20:12

19:26 5 April 2017

Baseball: Balentien, coach Yano fined for part in incident

TOKYO, April 5, Kyodo

Yakult Swallows slugger Wladimir Balentien has been fined 200,000 yen and Hanshin Tigers coach Akihiro Yano 150,000 yen for their part in a melee on Tuesday.

The fines were handed down Wednesday by Nippon Professional Baseball Commissioner Katsuhiko Kumazaki. Both were ejected in the fifth inning of the Swallows-Tiger game at Kyocera Dome.

Tempers flared after Tigers pitcher Shintaro Fujinami struck Swallows slugger Kazuhiro Hatakeyama on the top of his shoulder. And after the batter regained his feet he began taking steps toward the mound.

Hatakeyama's teammates dashed from the bench to surround him, and Tigers players joined them in what became a pushing and shoving match.

Balentien came late to the ruckus and charged into the scrum. Yano fell over backward and went after Balentien.

NPB rules instruct umpires to eject pitchers who hit batters in the head area. Fujinami was not ejected, although Yakult on Wednesday submitted an opinion to NPB, stating the team's belief that the pitcher should have been thrown out of the game.

Both Balentien and Yano also received warnings.

==Kyodo

